TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.71.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.07%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

