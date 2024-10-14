TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 139,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
TROOPS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TROO remained flat at $2.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. TROOPS has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.89.
TROOPS Company Profile
