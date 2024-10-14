TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $494.18 million and $30.69 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00253697 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueUSD has a current supply of 495,601,552.61. The last known price of TrueUSD is 0.99742897 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 558 active market(s) with $30,543,818.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tusd.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

