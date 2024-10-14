Truist Financial Raises Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $150.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Get Integer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITGR

Integer Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Integer stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $131.22. 108,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,841. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Creative Planning boosted its position in Integer by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 74.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.