Truist Financial Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,290.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,178.29.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,194.36. 22,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,384. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,194.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,133.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,075.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

