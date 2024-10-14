Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001788 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $466.37 million and $12.43 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

TWT is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trust Wallet Token has a current supply of 999,668,148 with 416,649,900 in circulation. The last known price of Trust Wallet Token is 1.13457107 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $14,092,309.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustwallet.com/.”

