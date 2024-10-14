TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $43.18 on Thursday. TXNM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

