Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 104,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 148,000 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $21.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,010.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,890 shares of company stock valued at $408,444. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

