Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $86.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.