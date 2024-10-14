UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.60.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 299.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $137.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.08%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

