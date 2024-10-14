UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. UFP Industries accounts for approximately 12.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of UFP Industries worth $31,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.17. 18,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,768. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.41. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

