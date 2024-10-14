UMA (UMA) Price Down 6.6% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00004191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $227.26 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,715,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,752,479 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

