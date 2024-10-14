Umee Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.01 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Umee has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $35,753.28 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umee has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Umee

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umee is www.ux.xyz. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UX Chain (UX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. UX Chain has a current supply of 12,303,154,593 with 3,984,164,930 in circulation. The last known price of UX Chain is 0.00092404 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $40,226.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ux.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

