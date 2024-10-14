UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,499,500 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 2,753,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,944.2 days.

UNCFF opened at $44.05 on Monday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

