Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $63.01. 353,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

