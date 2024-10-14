Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,306.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 117,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

UNP opened at $242.31 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

