United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Down 36.8% in September

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

UHGWW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,620. United Homes Group has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

