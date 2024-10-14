United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $133.26 and last traded at $133.82. 310,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,190,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.