United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $714.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:URI opened at $819.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $744.21 and a 200 day moving average of $699.16. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $826.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

