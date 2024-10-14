Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 39.7% in September

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Insider Activity at Urban One
In related news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Urban One by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 36.2% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 893,185 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Urban One Stock Down 3.8 %
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
