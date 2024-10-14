Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 39.7% in September

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Urban One by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 36.2% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 893,185 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UONEK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 22,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $50.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.56. Urban One has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

