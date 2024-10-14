USDB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.85 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. USDB has a total market capitalization of $229.89 million and $8.85 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDB has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.00258053 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 229,800,159 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 229,800,159.36871317. The last known price of USDB is 0.99926494 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,166,788.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

