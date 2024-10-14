VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.79. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $183.64.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

