VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Stock Holdings Lifted by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF makes up about 3.5% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

