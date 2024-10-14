Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $215.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.11. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $174.62 and a 1-year high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

