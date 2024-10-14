Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,651,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.