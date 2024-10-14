Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VUG traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $391.37. 192,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,132. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $393.08. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

