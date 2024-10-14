Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 946,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

