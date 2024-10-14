Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $267.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,328. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day moving average is $248.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $267.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

