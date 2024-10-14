Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.53. 127,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,575. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

