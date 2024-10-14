Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $94.78 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

