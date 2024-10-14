Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Position Raised by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises 11.1% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $264.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.