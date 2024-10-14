Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $533.67 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $533.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.70 and a 200-day moving average of $496.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

