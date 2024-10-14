Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Position Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 6,016.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $349.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

