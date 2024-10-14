Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.0% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $108,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

BND stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

