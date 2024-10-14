Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,752. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

