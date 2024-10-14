Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.46. The company had a trading volume of 696,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,692. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $287.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.91. The stock has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.