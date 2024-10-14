Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 30.3% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $412,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $286.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $286.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

