Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTI stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.13. 998,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.14 and its 200-day moving average is $266.91. The company has a market cap of $432.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $288.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

