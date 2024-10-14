Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $525.00 and last traded at $525.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.00.
Venator Materials Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.89.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
