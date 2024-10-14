Venom 1-Day Volume Hits $788,397.26 (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Venom has a total market capitalization of $148.71 million and $788,397.26 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venom has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00255442 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,242,084,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,241,900,908.572585 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08170166 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,025,888.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

