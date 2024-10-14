Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Down 22.8% in September

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. 121,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.