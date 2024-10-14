Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $14.00. Verb Technology shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 12,282,142 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Verb Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.56% and a negative net margin of 11,568.63%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

