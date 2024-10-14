Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,547,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 71.2% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Vertiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $111.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $112.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

