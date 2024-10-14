Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 484897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

