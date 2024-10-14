Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Update

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF remained flat at $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

