Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Update

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vesuvius Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF remained flat at $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.
