VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of VF from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

Shares of VFC opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. VF has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.40.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in VF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in VF by 6,981.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

