VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,998 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.