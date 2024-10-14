VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:USTB remained flat at $50.49 during midday trading on Monday. 11,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $50.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
