Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $623.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 56.4% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $153,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.