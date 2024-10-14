Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 558.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

